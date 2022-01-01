Go
Louisiana Bistreaux

Open today 8:30 AM - 12:00 AM

853 Reviews

$$

3312 Piedmont Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Shrimp Etouffee$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
Shrimp Po Boy$13.50
Classic Po Boy with fried shrimp on a French baguette.
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta GA 30305

