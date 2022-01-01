Go
Louisiana Purchase

Bringing New Orleans to North Park

FRENCH FRIES

2305 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cheddar Biscuits$14.00
four house biscuits + honey butter + jam
Lemon Pepper Catfish$32.00
fried lemon pepper catfish filet + two sides
Kitchen Sink Gumbo$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
Collard Greens$9.00
collard greens + andouille sausage (pork)
Candied Yams$9.00
candied yams + toasted marshmallows
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
four shrimp + cheese grits + garlic tomato creole sauce + topped with bacon lardon
Lemon Pepper Wets$22.00
10 pc chicken wings + lemon pepper + cajun fries
Dookey Chase$26.00
four fried chicken wings + cheddar biscuit + one side
Cornbread$9.00
Spicy Chicken Skillet$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2305 University Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
