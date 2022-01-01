Burritos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve burritos
SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
836 Main St, Louisville
|BRISKET BURRITO
|$7.50
Brisket, eggs, potato hash, cheddar, green chile, BBQ sauce, & jalapeños
|Yoga Pants Burrito
|$7.00
Egg whites, green chile, roasted red pepper, potato hash, spinach & goat cheese in a tortilla
|BYO BURRITO
|$5.00
Verde
640 Main St, Louisville
|Classic Burrito
|$12.00
Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade
|California Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4