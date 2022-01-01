Burritos in Louisville

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET BURRITO$7.50
Brisket, eggs, potato hash, cheddar, green chile, BBQ sauce, & jalapeños
Yoga Pants Burrito$7.00
Egg whites, green chile, roasted red pepper, potato hash, spinach & goat cheese in a tortilla
BYO BURRITO$5.00
California Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Verde

640 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Burrito$12.00
Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade
California Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
