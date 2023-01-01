Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAPPUCCINO$3.25
Cappuccino
Made in thirds — 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam. This is a very traditional way of making cappuccino. The milk should appear glassy, smooth, shiny and with no visible bubbles. The milk and foam should be blended or mixed to create a thick, creamy texture.
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
The Huckleberry image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Huckleberry

700 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
More about The Huckleberry

