Chicken salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Balsamic Chicken Salad$11.00
Chicken breast, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
Asian Cashew Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Huckleberry

700 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Cashew Chicken Salad$13.25
Szechuan chicken, cashews, romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, red pepper, jicama, fried rice noodles, ginger soy vinaigrette
More about The Huckleberry
Item pic

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$14.25
Lettuce and our homemade Buttermilk Chicken Tenders tossed in Coconut Thai sauce with cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions, Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$14.49
Mixed greens with shredded cheeses, black beans, and house-made salsa. Topped with sour cream, tortilla chips, and a grilled chicken breast.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.49
Spring mix lettuce and grilled chicken breast with cucumber, feta, hummus, and tomatoes. Italian dressing served on the side.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

