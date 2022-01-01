Chicken salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
836 Main St, Louisville
|Balsamic Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Chicken breast, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Huckleberry
700 Main St, Louisville
|Asian Cashew Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Szechuan chicken, cashews, romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, red pepper, jicama, fried rice noodles, ginger soy vinaigrette
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.25
Lettuce and our homemade Buttermilk Chicken Tenders tossed in Coconut Thai sauce with cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions, Your choice of dressing served on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.49
Mixed greens with shredded cheeses, black beans, and house-made salsa. Topped with sour cream, tortilla chips, and a grilled chicken breast.
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.49
Spring mix lettuce and grilled chicken breast with cucumber, feta, hummus, and tomatoes. Italian dressing served on the side.