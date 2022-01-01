Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd

1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville

Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Heirloom Chicken Thighs, Nashville Hot (or Not) House Made Ranch Brussles Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.
Acadian Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

