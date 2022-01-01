Chicken sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Heirloom Chicken Thighs, Nashville Hot (or Not) House Made Ranch Brussles Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.
|Acadian Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.