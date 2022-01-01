Chicken tenders in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Angry Horse Eatery image

 

Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr., Superior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips On-The-Fly$12.00
Herbed salt, choice of buttermilk ranch, san marzano marinara, or homemade ivory-BBQ sauce
More about Angry Horse Eatery
54c423b0-3715-4d4a-bd7c-fcd76cbd83b4 image

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$11.29
Fresh, never frozen, all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken breast strips soaked in butter, hand breaded, and fried. Served with fries or tots and one homemade wing sauce dipping cup.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Burritos

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Louisville to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston