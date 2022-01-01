Chicken tenders in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Angry Horse Eatery
1 Superior Dr., Superior
|Chicken Strips On-The-Fly
|$12.00
Herbed salt, choice of buttermilk ranch, san marzano marinara, or homemade ivory-BBQ sauce
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
|$11.29
Fresh, never frozen, all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken breast strips soaked in butter, hand breaded, and fried. Served with fries or tots and one homemade wing sauce dipping cup.