Chili in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Busaba Thai

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Oil$2.00
Chili Oil Bottle$8.00
Sweet Chili Sauce$2.00
More about Busaba Thai
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRN CHILI PORK BURRITO$7.50
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
Item pic

 

Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr., Superior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Crunch Broccoli$12.00
Lightly tempura battered, buffalo remoulade
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Verde image

FRENCH FRIES

Verde

640 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Relleno$14.00
Peppers stuffed with queso fresco, black beans, corn, sides of black beans and rice. Contains Gluten*
More about Verde
Item pic

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Cheese Tots$8.99
Sharable serving of tots smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.
Side of Signature Pork Green Chili$1.00
Your choice of hot, medium, or mild.
Signature Pork Green Chili$5.99
Our Signature Pork Green Chili served with flour tortilla. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses. Not gluten-free.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

732 Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

