Chili in Louisville

Busaba Thai
133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville
|Chili Oil
|$2.00
|Chili Oil Bottle
|$8.00
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$2.00
SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections
836 Main St, Louisville
|GRN CHILI PORK BURRITO
|$7.50
Angry Horse Eatery
1 Superior Dr., Superior
|Chili Crunch Broccoli
|$12.00
Lightly tempura battered, buffalo remoulade
FRENCH FRIES
Verde
640 Main St, Louisville
|Chili Relleno
|$14.00
Peppers stuffed with queso fresco, black beans, corn, sides of black beans and rice. Contains Gluten*
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Green Chili Cheese Tots
|$8.99
Sharable serving of tots smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.
|Side of Signature Pork Green Chili
|$1.00
Your choice of hot, medium, or mild.
|Signature Pork Green Chili
|$5.99
Our Signature Pork Green Chili served with flour tortilla. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses. Not gluten-free.