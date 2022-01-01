Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PJ's Diner image

 

PJ'S Diner

1619 Coalton Rd, Superior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cakes$11.95
More about PJ'S Diner
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
Dark, dense, chocolate decadence in a puck-shaped dessert. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Arugula Salad

Chili

Bruschetta

Crispy Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Tacos

Huevos Rancheros

Pies

Map

More near Louisville to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston