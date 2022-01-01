Crispy chicken in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Angry Horse Eatery
1 Superior Dr., Superior
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$12.00
Puffo taco shell, chicken strips on-the-fly, shredded lettuce, american cheese
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.