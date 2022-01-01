Crispy chicken in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr., Superior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Taco$12.00
Puffo taco shell, chicken strips on-the-fly, shredded lettuce, american cheese
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Item pic

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

732 Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

