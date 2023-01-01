Curry in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve curry
Tibet's Restaurant
321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville
|Curry
|$12.95
Traditional dish of the Himalayas cooked in a tomato, garlic, ginger, and onion sauce.
BUSABA
133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville
|Pumpkin Curry
|$15.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
|Mussamun Curry [VOA]
|$15.00
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot