Curry in Louisville

Item pic

 

Tibet's Restaurant

321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry$12.95
Traditional dish of the Himalayas cooked in a tomato, garlic, ginger, and onion sauce.
More about Tibet's Restaurant
Green Curry image

 

BUSABA

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Curry$15.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
Green Curry$15.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
Mussamun Curry [VOA]$15.00
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
More about BUSABA

