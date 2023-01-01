Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Verde- Louisville

640 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Citrus Fish Taco$5.50
Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
More about Verde- Louisville
Murphy’s Tap House

585 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
More about Murphy’s Tap House

