Fish tacos in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Fish Tacos
Louisville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Verde- Louisville
640 Main St, Louisville
Avg 3.5
(153 reviews)
Coconut Citrus Fish Taco
$5.50
Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
More about Verde- Louisville
Murphy’s Tap House
585 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$17.00
More about Murphy’s Tap House
