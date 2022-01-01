French toast in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve french toast
Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville
|Le Toast (French Toast)
|$11.00
Thick Cut Pullmans Bread Freshly Battered with Seasonal Fruit, Topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Huckleberry
700 Main St, Louisville
|French Toast Meal
|$12.25
sour dough bread, cooked in a milk, egg, cinnamon batter, served with fruit
|French Toast
|$9.25
sour dough bread, cooked in a milk, egg, cinnamon batter, served with fruit
|Kids French Toast
|$5.25