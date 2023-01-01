Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fried rice

Tibet's Restaurant

321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville

TakeoutDelivery
Tibetan Fried Rice$12.95
Aromatic basmati rice and veggies flavored with Himalayan spices and served with your choice of meats.
BUSABA

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville

Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
Basil Fried Rice [VOA]$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste
Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.
