Fried rice in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Tibet's Restaurant
Tibet's Restaurant
321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville
|Tibetan Fried Rice
|$12.95
Aromatic basmati rice and veggies flavored with Himalayan spices and served with your choice of meats.
More about BUSABA
BUSABA
133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville
|Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
|Basil Fried Rice [VOA]
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste
|Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.