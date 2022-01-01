Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Ham Sandwiches
Louisville restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
PJ'S Diner
1619 Coalton Rd, Superior
No reviews yet
Ham sandwich
$7.00
More about PJ'S Diner
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
Avg 4.2
(587 reviews)
Ham Biscuit Sandwich
$6.99
Smoked ham and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
