Ham sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

PJ's Diner image

 

PJ'S Diner

1619 Coalton Rd, Superior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham sandwich$7.00
More about PJ'S Diner
Item pic

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Biscuit Sandwich$6.99
Smoked ham and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

