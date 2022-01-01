Nachos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve nachos
Boss Lady Pizza
1613 Coalton Rd, Superior
|Pulled Pork Nacho
sour cream, house-shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, crispy tortilla chips, house-shredded cheddar, salsa verde (gf, spicy)
|Veggie Nacho
sour cream, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, crispy tortilla chips, house-shredded cheddar, salsa verde (gf, spicy)
Verde
640 Main St, Louisville
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Nachos
|$13.25
What the heck is a nacho anywhoozle? Your choice of grilled chicken or veggies. Served with melted cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream drizzle. Signature Pork Green Chili (hot, medium, or mild) and salsa on the side.