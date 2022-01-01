Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve nachos

Boss Lady Pizza

1613 Coalton Rd, Superior

Takeout
Pulled Pork Nacho
sour cream, house-shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, crispy tortilla chips, house-shredded cheddar, salsa verde (gf, spicy)
Veggie Nacho
sour cream, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, crispy tortilla chips, house-shredded cheddar, salsa verde (gf, spicy)
More about Boss Lady Pizza
FRENCH FRIES

Verde

640 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
More about Verde
GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.25
What the heck is a nacho anywhoozle? Your choice of grilled chicken or veggies. Served with melted cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream drizzle. Signature Pork Green Chili (hot, medium, or mild) and salsa on the side.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

