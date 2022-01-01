Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve pies

Lucky Pie Louisville image

 

Lucky Pie Louisville

637 Front Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Pie$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, grana.
Lombardi Pie$18.00
Mornay sauce, soppressata, crispy pancetta, local asparagus, gruyere cheese, pickled red onions, and fresh chives
Burrata Pie$20.00
Basil Pesto, Dooley Farm Tomatoes, Mortadella, Balsamic, Chili Flake, Parsley
More about Lucky Pie Louisville
Item pic

 

Boss Lady Pizza

1613 Coalton Rd, Superior

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Half & Half Pie$5.25
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
20" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Whole Pie$18.56
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
More about Boss Lady Pizza

