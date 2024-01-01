Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Tibet's Restaurant

321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$3.00
Whole wheat flat bread baked in the tandoori oven and then brushed with ghee.
More about Tibet's Restaurant
Busaba Thai image

 

BUSABA

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$3.00
More about BUSABA

