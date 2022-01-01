Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve salmon

Lucky Pie Louisville image

 

Lucky Pie Louisville

637 Front Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon sandwich$13.00
Moxie bread co. whole wheat ciabatta, smoked salmon, olive & caper tapanade, mascarpone, cucumber, red onion, arugula.
More about Lucky Pie Louisville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Huckleberry

700 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Nicoise$15.25
greens, olives, capers, egg, onion, shoestring potatoes, buttermilk dill dressing
Salmon Scramlette$11.75
Salmon, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and herb cream cheese, served with biscuit and potatoes
More about The Huckleberry

