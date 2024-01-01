Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd

1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Two Beef Sliders with Fries$13.00
Two Wagyu beef sliders, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato on a brioche slider bun. Served with fries.
More about Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
Item pic

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.75
Two beef sliders with American cheese served with your choice of fries or tots.
2 Beef Sliders NO CHEESE
Two kid-sized patties on buns. Served with choice of fries or tots.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Roti

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

French Toast

Pancakes

Hummus

Map

More near Louisville to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston