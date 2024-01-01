Louisville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Home Fresh Bistro
128 W Broad Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Potato Soup-EVERY DAY
|$5.50
Potatoes, cheese, and spices. Served with a roll or crackers.
|Wings
|$7.50
Served with celery & ranch dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce: hot-buffalo, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, or jalapeno mango.
|Bistro Club
|$10.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, onion, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce with mayo on white or wheat berry bread.
Love Brews - 605 Peachtree St
605 Peachtree St, Louisville