Louisville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Louisville restaurants

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Pecorino, buttermilk whey, lots of spicy black pepper
Curbside Pick-Up
Help us speed up your curbside service - Please select this item and include the make, model, and color of your vehicle in the special instructions below. DON'T FORGET WE MOVED TO THE AC HOTEL AT 727 E MARKET IN NULU!
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
More about bar Vetti
Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Cheese Ravioli$17.00
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Taco Luchador image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Asada Taco #6 on line$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
Veggie Taco #9 on line$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Taco Luchador
Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
2 Piece White Meat Chicken$10.99
Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.
Fried Catfish$12.99
Served with 2 Sides.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Pizza Lupo image

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Pizza Lupo

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Milk & Honey$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
Salsiccia$24.00
3D Valley Farms house-made pork sausage, buttermilk ricotta, solegiatti tomatoes, pickled peppers, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
More about Pizza Lupo
Hilltop Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese Burger$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
Tavern Burger$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
More about Hilltop Tavern
Recbar image

 

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger of the Month$14.00
FEBRUARY BURGER OF THE MONTH
The A1 Burger is a half pound prime beef patty with cheddar, bacon, and fried onions straws, completed with a house A1 Mayo. Served with a Level One Side for $14.
You’re going to love this 1!
#burgerofthemonth #a1 #a1burger #dabeef #Recbar #letsgrub #gamesgrainsgrub #burgerlove #february
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
More about Recbar
Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Highbrew Coffee Company image

 

Highbrew Coffee Company

7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato
Blueberry$2.99
Macchiato
More about Highbrew Coffee Company
Daddy Rich's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Daddy Rich's

617 W. Oak St., Louisville

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# 3 Combo (10 wings)$13.67
Order of Cornbread$2.12
Fries$2.50
More about Daddy Rich's
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, classic sauce, potato bun. Served with french fries
Ribeye Burger$17.00
House-ground blend of ribeye, tri tip and sirloin, 80/20 sauce, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, sunny egg, bacon, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Cheese Bread$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
House Salad$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Derby City Pizza Co. image

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
Large The Champ It's Loaded$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Lotsa Pasta image

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Muffuletta$8.50
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Mild Provolone with Olive/Vegetable Relish on a Ciabatta Roll
Zapp's Regular$1.09
1.5 oz
Chicken Prosciutto Panini$8.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Fontina, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach Leaves grilled on Focaccia
More about Lotsa Pasta
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery image

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION (Dac Biet )$7.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including VietNamese cold cuts , such as sliced pork meat ( pork roll, jambon , and steam pork ) along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
B8. VEGETARIAN (Chay )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Organic TOFU along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
B4. SHREDDED CHICKEN (Ga Xe )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Grilled Chicken meat along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
LouVino image

 

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato Tots$9.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, and house ranch -- ***CAN NOT remove bacon, scallions, or cheese***
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomato, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
More about LouVino
Roosters image

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso$14.00
Pork Belly Buns$8.50
Spicy Miso$14.00
More about Ramen House
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jerk Burrito$14.00
grilled tortilla filled with black beans, rice, jerk beef, pineapple pepper relish, and smothered with queso
---
allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
Fries$4.00
gluten-free
Chopped Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
toasted hoagie roll filled with bourbon braised chopped vegan chicken, peppers, onions, melted cheese, giardiniera tapenade, Alabama BBQ drizzle
---
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
The Village Anchor image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Buck Tuesday$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
Green Chili Wontons$11.50
Seven pepper jack and queso fresco-filled wontons with green chilis, key lime-avocado aioli & sweet chili sauce
More about The Village Anchor
Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Sticks$14.00
House-made pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
Chicken Wings$9.50
Seven roasted chicken wings tossed in a spicy hot sauce or creamy Sriracha and served with bleu cheese dressing or Dan O’s Ranch
Bread Pudding$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Brasserie Provence image

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pommes Frites$8.00
French fries with fresh thyme and duck fat
French Onion Soup$8.00
Gruyère and Mozzarella cheese
Hamburger$20.00
Tomato, Brie cheese, pancetta, caramelized onions, red pepper aïoli, brioche bun
More about Brasserie Provence
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
More about Wild Eggs
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buckeyes$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
More about Roosters
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
Italian$12.00
Salami, capicola, country ham, bologna, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayo, red wine vinegar, oregano, on a Cuban roll.
Egg & Bacon Sandwich$5.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, on choice of Sourdough or Brooklyn Bagel
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

