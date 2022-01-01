Louisville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino, buttermilk whey, lots of spicy black pepper
|Curbside Pick-Up
Help us speed up your curbside service - Please select this item and include the make, model, and color of your vehicle in the special instructions below. DON'T FORGET WE MOVED TO THE AC HOTEL AT 727 E MARKET IN NULU!
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Three Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
Taco Luchador
938 Baxter Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Asada Taco #6 on line
|$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
|Veggie Taco #9 on line
|$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
|2 Piece White Meat Chicken
|$10.99
Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.
|Fried Catfish
|$12.99
Served with 2 Sides.
PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS
Pizza Lupo
1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Milk & Honey
|$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
|Salsiccia
|$24.00
3D Valley Farms house-made pork sausage, buttermilk ricotta, solegiatti tomatoes, pickled peppers, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
|Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
|Beer Cheese Burger
|$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
|Tavern Burger
|$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
Recbar
10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Burger of the Month
|$14.00
FEBRUARY BURGER OF THE MONTH
The A1 Burger is a half pound prime beef patty with cheddar, bacon, and fried onions straws, completed with a house A1 Mayo. Served with a Level One Side for $14.
You’re going to love this 1!
|Porky's Totchos
|$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
|Buff Chicken Rolls
|$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Highbrew Coffee Company
7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato
|Blueberry
|$2.99
|Macchiato
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Daddy Rich's
617 W. Oak St., Louisville
|Popular items
|# 3 Combo (10 wings)
|$13.67
|Order of Cornbread
|$2.12
|Fries
|$2.50
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, classic sauce, potato bun. Served with french fries
|Ribeye Burger
|$17.00
House-ground blend of ribeye, tri tip and sirloin, 80/20 sauce, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, sunny egg, bacon, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Breadstix
|$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|House Salad
|$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Popular items
|Garden Fresh Salad
|$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
|Large The Champ It's Loaded
|$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Muffuletta
|$8.50
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Mild Provolone with Olive/Vegetable Relish on a Ciabatta Roll
|Zapp's Regular
|$1.09
1.5 oz
|Chicken Prosciutto Panini
|$8.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Fontina, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach Leaves grilled on Focaccia
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION (Dac Biet )
|$7.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including VietNamese cold cuts , such as sliced pork meat ( pork roll, jambon , and steam pork ) along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
|B8. VEGETARIAN (Chay )
|$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Organic TOFU along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
|B4. SHREDDED CHICKEN (Ga Xe )
|$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Grilled Chicken meat along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|3 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
LouVino
1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato Tots
|$9.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, and house ranch -- ***CAN NOT remove bacon, scallions, or cheese***
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomato, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Miso
|$14.00
|Pork Belly Buns
|$8.50
|Spicy Miso
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Manicotti
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Jerk Burrito
|$14.00
grilled tortilla filled with black beans, rice, jerk beef, pineapple pepper relish, and smothered with queso
---
allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
|Fries
|$4.00
gluten-free
|Chopped Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.00
toasted hoagie roll filled with bourbon braised chopped vegan chicken, peppers, onions, melted cheese, giardiniera tapenade, Alabama BBQ drizzle
---
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|12 Buck Tuesday
|$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
|Green Chili Wontons
|$11.50
Seven pepper jack and queso fresco-filled wontons with green chilis, key lime-avocado aioli & sweet chili sauce
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$14.00
House-made pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
|Chicken Wings
|$9.50
Seven roasted chicken wings tossed in a spicy hot sauce or creamy Sriracha and served with bleu cheese dressing or Dan O’s Ranch
|Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pommes Frites
|$8.00
French fries with fresh thyme and duck fat
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Gruyère and Mozzarella cheese
|Hamburger
|$20.00
Tomato, Brie cheese, pancetta, caramelized onions, red pepper aïoli, brioche bun
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Buckeyes
|$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
|Italian
|$12.00
Salami, capicola, country ham, bologna, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayo, red wine vinegar, oregano, on a Cuban roll.
|Egg & Bacon Sandwich
|$5.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, on choice of Sourdough or Brooklyn Bagel
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)