Bardstown Road bars & lounges you'll love

More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
Popular items
|Crispy Petal Salad
|$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
|Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
|Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles
|$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
Popular items
|In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
|Bulid Your Own 18"
|$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about La Chasse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
Popular items
|Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Lyonnaise Salad
|$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
|Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
Popular items
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
|Noche Burrito - Dinner
|$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
|Refried Beans
|$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.