Bardstown Road bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bardstown Road

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Petal Salad$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
Bulid Your Own 18"$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Lyonnaise Salad$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Mousse$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about La Chasse
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
Noche Burrito - Dinner$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
Refried Beans$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

