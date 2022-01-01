Brisket in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve brisket
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.