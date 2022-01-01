Brisket in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve brisket

Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Smoked Brisket Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Tacos$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

