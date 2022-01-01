Burritos in Bardstown Road
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Cubean Burrito
|$16.00
Cuban black beans and Colby Jack cheese in flour tortilla. With Chipotle con Queso, sour cream, house tortilla chips and tomato cilantro salsa. Vegetarian.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Noche Burrito - Dinner
|$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole