Cake in Bardstown Road

Go
Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Cakes$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Cake Balls image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Bardstown Road

Wontons

Gyoza

Pies

Chili

Burritos

Brisket

Salmon

Map

More near Bardstown Road to explore

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston