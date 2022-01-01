Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Char-grilled beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on Cuban bread. Served with house fries.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cheeseburger$2.99
More about Bristol Bar and Grille

