Cheeseburgers in Bardstown Road

Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Char-grilled beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on Cuban bread. Served with house fries.
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce