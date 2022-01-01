Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bardstown Road

Go
Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve fish tacos

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$21.50
Fried whitefish, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella, Napa coleslaw, avocado, soft corn tortillas and Cuban black beans.
Available vegan with tofu sea fillet.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basa Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened or fried with chipotle slaw and pico de gallo on corn tortillas (blackened gluten-free)
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.00
Your choice of fried or grilled Basa, three soft flour tortillas, topped with southwest slaw ,black bean salsa pickled onions, and chipotle mayo
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Single Fish Taco$6.00
Tacos de Marisco - Fish Only$19.00
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Bardstown Road

Edamame

Garden Salad

Curry Chicken

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Kimchi

Chicken Curry

Wontons

Map

More near Bardstown Road to explore

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston