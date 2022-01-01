Fish tacos in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fish Tacos
|$21.50
Fried whitefish, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella, Napa coleslaw, avocado, soft corn tortillas and Cuban black beans.
Available vegan with tofu sea fillet.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Basa Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened or fried with chipotle slaw and pico de gallo on corn tortillas (blackened gluten-free)
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Your choice of fried or grilled Basa, three soft flour tortillas, topped with southwest slaw ,black bean salsa pickled onions, and chipotle mayo