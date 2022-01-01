Pies in Bardstown Road

Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Special Pie
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Double Crust Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples are placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell and then topped with another Homemade top crust.
