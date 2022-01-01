Wontons in Bardstown Road

Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork and Shitake Wontons$9.00
Ground pork and shitake mushroom wontons with a five-spice dipping sauce.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Green Chili Wontons (V) image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Cheese Wonton$7.00
Homemade mixed pineapple and cream cheese
More about Wild Ginger

