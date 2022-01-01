Wontons in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve wontons
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Pork and Shitake Wontons
|$9.00
Ground pork and shitake mushroom wontons with a five-spice dipping sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.