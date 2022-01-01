Louisville American restaurants you'll love

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Recbar image

 

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Plumber Rolls$9.50
Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara
More about Recbar
Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
80/20 Burger$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
Kaelin's$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Roosters image

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Sticks$14.00
House-made pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
Classic Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, roma tomatoes and red onion, topped with our world-famous bleu cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles
Bread Pudding$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
Grainwright sourdough, american cheese, scrambled egg, arugula, paprika aioli
GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER$14.00
green bean, lime, kale, nori, puffed rice, sesame, togarashi (DF | GF | V)
Beet Margarita$11.00
tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
Fork & Barrel image

FRENCH FRIES

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
Short Rib$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
F&B Burger$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
More about Fork & Barrel
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion
London Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
Hot Brown$17.00
French bread topped with roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato then baked with Mornay sauce.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits$16.99
Superchef's Omelet$12.50
Waffle Bites$5.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Strawberry Salad$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Gander Burger$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
More about Gander American Grill
Feast BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Smoked Chicken Wings$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
More about Feast BBQ
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Wild Eggs
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Vegetarian Burger$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
Southern Bell Burger$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Short Rib Nachos$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Spanish Blue Burger$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Royals Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sandwich Classic Fried$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
5 Tenders Classic Fried$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
Black Bean Cakes$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
House Salad$8.00
Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Le Moo image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14oz Prime Ribeye$57.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Black Hawk Farms Burger$19.00
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
You're Bad, El Chapo$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off
More about Le Moo
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THREE-CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$3.75
American, Swiss, cheddar, on white bread
Chicken Tenders$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
Diner Burger$5.00
classic burger with American Cheese
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Morning Fork image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
French Toast$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
More about Morning Fork
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mule/Old Fash$8.00
Hot Brown$14.00
Four Roses Craft$8.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
Roosters image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
Roasted Squash Falafel$6.00
butternut squash falafel with pickled red onion, cabbage and vegan feta sauce on garlic flatbread
More about The Table
Christi's Cafe image

 

Christi's Cafe

12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Full Biscuit & Gravy$3.99
French Fries$2.49
More about Christi's Cafe
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

