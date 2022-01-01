Louisville American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
Recbar
10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Buff Chicken Rolls
|$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
|Porky's Totchos
|$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
|Plumber Rolls
|$9.50
Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|80/20 Burger
|$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
|Kaelin's
|$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Manicotti
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$14.00
House-made pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
|Classic Wedge
|$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, roma tomatoes and red onion, topped with our world-famous bleu cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles
|Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
SALADS
Naive Kitchen and Bar
1001 E Washington St, Louisville
|Popular items
|BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$12.00
Grainwright sourdough, american cheese, scrambled egg, arugula, paprika aioli
|GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.00
green bean, lime, kale, nori, puffed rice, sesame, togarashi (DF | GF | V)
|Beet Margarita
|$11.00
tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon
FRENCH FRIES
Fork & Barrel
2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
|Short Rib
|$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
|F&B Burger
|$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
|Drunken Noodles
|$12.00
Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion
|London Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
|Hot Brown
|$17.00
French bread topped with roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato then baked with Mornay sauce.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits
|$16.99
|Superchef's Omelet
|$12.50
|Waffle Bites
|$5.99
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Large Strawberry Salad
|$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
|Gander Burger
|$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Feast BBQ
10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Popular items
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Vegetarian Burger
|$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
|Southern Bell Burger
|$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Short Rib Nachos
|$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
|Spanish Blue Burger
|$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sandwich Classic Fried
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
|5 Tenders Classic Fried
|$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|3 Tenders Hot
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Popular items
|Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp
|$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
|Black Bean Cakes
|$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
|House Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
|Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|14oz Prime Ribeye
|$57.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
|Black Hawk Farms Burger
|$19.00
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
|You're Bad, El Chapo
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Popular items
|THREE-CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
|$3.75
American, Swiss, cheddar, on white bread
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
|Diner Burger
|$5.00
classic burger with American Cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|French Toast
|$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Mule/Old Fash
|$8.00
|Hot Brown
|$14.00
|Four Roses Craft
|$8.00
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
|Roasted Squash Falafel
|$6.00
butternut squash falafel with pickled red onion, cabbage and vegan feta sauce on garlic flatbread
Christi's Cafe
12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak
|$9.99
|Full Biscuit & Gravy
|$3.99
|French Fries
|$2.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
