Louisville burger restaurants you'll love

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|80/20 Burger
|$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
|Kaelin's
|$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville
|Grippo Wings
|$16.00
|502 Querrito
|$16.00
|Spicy Fried Pickle Bread N Bttr
|$10.00
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Vegetarian Burger
|$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
|Southern Bell Burger
|$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Short Rib Nachos
|$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
|Spanish Blue Burger
|$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
ATG Public House
1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville
|Jerk Chickpea Salad
|$3.50
smashed chickpeas, red onion, shredded carrots, jerk rub, cilantro and lime vinaigrette
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
A pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of AtG BBQ, buffalo, buttery lemon pepper, cool ranch, or jerk rub served with house-made ranch or blue cheese crumbles and fresh celery
|Smokehouse Burger
|$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with American cheese and bacon, dressed with caramelized onions, house aioli and pickles on a toasted bun
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Canned Soda
|$1.00
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, and Ale 8
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
|Large Cheesebread
|$11.00
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Weekend Burgers Restaurant
5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle
|Cheeseburger Royale
|$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
|PHILLY BURGER
|$7.99
Highly recommend it for a first timers (you will be talking about this burger to your friends)
5oz Phily steak
2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat
3 slices of American cheese
Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun
|TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER
|$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Christi's Cafe
12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|Country Fried Steak
|$9.99
|Full Biscuit & Gravy
|$3.99
|French Fries
|$2.49
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Rajun Cajun Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
|Jalepenos Poppers
|$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
|Charlie Burger
|$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
Hideout Pizzaria
5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station
|Pepperjack Cheese Ball
|$6.50
|buffalo wrap
|$9.79
|Cheese Bread 4pc
|$8.29