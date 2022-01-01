Louisville burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Louisville

Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
80/20 Burger$15.50
Bacon ,lettuce, grilled pickle onion, tomato, 80/20 sauce, white cheddar, pretzel bun. Served with french fries
Kaelin's$11.00
Dusseldorf mustard, Amercian Cheese, onions, pickles, on a potato bun. Make it a double $3. Served with french fries
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grippo Wings$16.00
502 Querrito$16.00
Spicy Fried Pickle Bread N Bttr$10.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Vegetarian Burger$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
Southern Bell Burger$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Short Rib Nachos$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Spanish Blue Burger$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
ATG Public House image

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chickpea Salad$3.50
smashed chickpeas, red onion, shredded carrots, jerk rub, cilantro and lime vinaigrette
Chicken Wings$10.00
A pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of AtG BBQ, buffalo, buttery lemon pepper, cool ranch, or jerk rub served with house-made ranch or blue cheese crumbles and fresh celery
Smokehouse Burger$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with American cheese and bacon, dressed with caramelized onions, house aioli and pickles on a toasted bun
More about ATG Public House
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Canned Soda$1.00
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, and Ale 8
Small Cheese Pizza$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Large Cheesebread$11.00
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Saints Pizza
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Royale$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
PHILLY BURGER$7.99
Highly recommend it for a first timers (you will be talking about this burger to your friends)
5oz Phily steak
2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat
3 slices of American cheese
Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun
TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
Christi's Cafe image

 

Christi's Cafe

12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Full Biscuit & Gravy$3.99
French Fries$2.49
More about Christi's Cafe
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rajun Cajun Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
Jalepenos Poppers$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
Charlie Burger$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
More about Granville Pub
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperjack Cheese Ball$6.50
buffalo wrap$9.79
Cheese Bread 4pc$8.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria
BurgerIM Louisville KY* image

 

BurgerIM Louisville KY*

3733 Lexington Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
2 Pack$8.99
Cajun Fries$3.98
More about BurgerIM Louisville KY*

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Louisville

Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston