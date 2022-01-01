Louisville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Louisville
More about Highbrew Coffee Company
Highbrew Coffee Company
7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A, Louisville
|Popular items
|Snickers
2 pumps chocolate, 1 pump caramel, 2 pumps peanut butter, espresso, and your choice of milk.
|Latte
2 or 3 oz espresso topped with your choice of milk.
|Pink Starburst
2 oz pink lotus, 2 oz peach puree, 2 oz strawberry puree, 3 oz hibiscus tea, and club soda.
More about MozzaPi
PIZZA
MozzaPi
12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|THE FLORENZA
|$13.00
pesto, mozzarella, spinach, grilled chicken, olive oil, lemon
|HOUSE SALAD
|$11.00
mixed spring greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, dijon mustard lemon dressing, with focaccia
|SPINACH & RICOTTA
|$13.00
red sauce, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, red pepper flakes
More about Ntaba Coffee Haus
Ntaba Coffee Haus
2407 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.00
More about Classico Takeout
Classico Takeout
104 South Preston Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pizza Alla Bobo
|$16.00
y
|Chicken Rice
y
|1 Chicken Empanada
|$4.50
y
More about Fantes Coffee
Fantes Coffee
2501 Grinstead Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Blueberry Goat Cheese, Egg , on a Bagel 1 Cup of Coffee
|$9.00
|Black Bean Burger
|$9.25
More about Ntaba Coffee- Moms Music
Ntaba Coffee- Moms Music
1900 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville
More about Sunergos - 5th St
Sunergos - 5th St
231 S 5th St., Louisville
More about Sunergos Coffee - Preston
Sunergos Coffee - Preston
2122 S. Preston St., Louisville
More about PG&J's Dog Bar
PG&J's Dog Bar
800 Baxter Ave, Louisville
More about Sunergos - Norris
Sunergos - Norris
1647 Norris Place, Louisville