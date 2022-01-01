Louisville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Louisville

Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cherry Pie$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Cherry Pie$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Lyonnaise Salad$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Mousse$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Dutch Apple$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Buckeyes$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
Comfy Cow image

 

Comfy Cow

1301 Herr Ln #118, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Comfy Cow image

 

Comfy Cow

2221 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Comfy Cow

4005 Summit Plaza Drive Space G-14, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Comfy Cow

339 West Cardinal Boulevard, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
