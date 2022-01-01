Louisville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about La Chasse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Lyonnaise Salad
|$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
|Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Dutch Apple
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Buckeyes
|$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.