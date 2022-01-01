Louisville Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Louisville
More about bar Vetti
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
|Fancy Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
|House Salad
|$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
|Lasagna
|$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
More about Pizza Lupo
PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS
Pizza Lupo
1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
|Sting Like a Bee
|$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
|Milk & Honey
|$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Breadstix
|$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
|House Salad
|$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|X-Large 2 Topping
|$17.04
Delivery Special Only. No Exceptions.
|Cheese Stix
|$7.99
|Tossed Salad
|$4.95
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.99
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$7.99
|Hawaiian Calzone
|$8.99
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|PepperJack Cheeseballs
|$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
|Large The Champ
|$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
|Garden Fresh Salad
|$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
|Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about BoomBozz Pizza
BoomBozz Pizza
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Large CYO Classic Pie
|$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|Tater Kegs
|$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
|Large New York Pie
|$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
More about Grassa Gramma
Grassa Gramma
2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville
|Popular items
|Extra Focaccia $
|$3.50
our house-made focaccia with roasted garlic and rosemary
|Italian Chop
|$12.00
butter lettuce, radicchhio, salami, fresh mozz, pecorino, pickled peppers, onion, olives, crispy garbanzos, house Italian dressing
|Signature Caesar Salad
|$11.00
romaine, toasted pumpkin seeds, house breadcrumbs, parmesan & our signature Caesar dressing.