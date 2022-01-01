Louisville Italian restaurants you'll love

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about bar Vetti
Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
House Salad$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
Lasagna$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Pizza Lupo image

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Pizza Lupo

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
Sting Like a Bee$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
Milk & Honey$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
More about Pizza Lupo
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
House Salad$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
Cheese Bread$8.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X-Large 2 Topping$17.04
Delivery Special Only. No Exceptions.
Cheese Stix$7.99
Tossed Salad$4.95
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Pepperoni Calzone$7.99
Hawaiian Calzone$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PepperJack Cheeseballs$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Large The Champ$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese
Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
BoomBozz Pizza image

 

BoomBozz Pizza

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large CYO Classic Pie$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Large New York Pie$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
More about BoomBozz Pizza
Grassa Gramma image

 

Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Focaccia $$3.50
our house-made focaccia with roasted garlic and rosemary
Italian Chop$12.00
butter lettuce, radicchhio, salami, fresh mozz, pecorino, pickled peppers, onion, olives, crispy garbanzos, house Italian dressing
Signature Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, toasted pumpkin seeds, house breadcrumbs, parmesan & our signature Caesar dressing.
More about Grassa Gramma
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Caffe Classico

