Louisville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Louisville
More about Taco Luchador
Taco Luchador
938 Baxter Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Mole Taco #5 on line
|$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
|Chips & Queso
|$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
|Tinga Taco #2 on line
|$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
More about New Wave Burritos
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
New Wave Burritos
3311 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Especial
|$13.00
This thing's got a Skyline-inspired chili cheese coney dog (bun and all) inside a burrito, then smothered with more chili and topped with shredded cheese, diced onion, and scallions. Served with a side of oyster crackers!
*Our weekly burrito special is posted on our social media Wednesday evenings and usually runs til Saturday.*
|Queso
|$2.50
House made queso (chips sold separately). Regular size (3oz), Mega size (8oz), or Uber size (16oz)
|The Vacation
|$11.00
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, queso, pickled red onions, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, green onions
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Large Strawberry Salad
|$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
|Gander Burger
|$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador
5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
|Chips & Queso
|$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador
112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco #4 on line
|$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador
9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Elote Callejero On line
|$4.75
Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.
|Nachos
|$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
|Al Pastor Taco #1 on line
|$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
More about Guaca Mole
Guaca Mole
900 East Market Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Traditional Guacamole
|Carnitas
|$20.99
|Queso (Cheese Dip)
|$7.99
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
|Noche Burrito - Dinner
|$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
|Refried Beans
|$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.
More about Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill
Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill
7895 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P
|Popular items
|Lunch Carnitas
|$8.99
More about Zombie Taco
TACOS
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|BRAISED BRISKET TACO
|$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
|KOREAN STEAK BURRITO
|$11.00
crunchy vegetables, pickled cucumber, spicy vinaigrette
|PORK CARNITAS TACO
|$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)