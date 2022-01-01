Louisville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Louisville

Taco Luchador image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
More about Taco Luchador
New Wave Burritos image

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

New Wave Burritos

3311 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Especial$13.00
This thing's got a Skyline-inspired chili cheese coney dog (bun and all) inside a burrito, then smothered with more chili and topped with shredded cheese, diced onion, and scallions. Served with a side of oyster crackers!
*Our weekly burrito special is posted on our social media Wednesday evenings and usually runs til Saturday.*
Queso$2.50
House made queso (chips sold separately). Regular size (3oz), Mega size (8oz), or Uber size (16oz)
The Vacation$11.00
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, queso, pickled red onions, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, green onions
More about New Wave Burritos
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Strawberry Salad$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Gander Burger$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
More about Gander American Grill
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Elote Callejero On line$4.75
Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.
Nachos$10.99
House corn tortilla chips, queso, Pico de Gallo, luchador pickled onions, guacamole, crema, queso fresco cheese, luchador pickled jalapeno, cilantro
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
More about El Taco Luchador
Guaca Mole image

 

Guaca Mole

900 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Guacamole
Carnitas$20.99
Queso (Cheese Dip)$7.99
More about Guaca Mole
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
Noche Burrito - Dinner$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
Refried Beans$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill image

 

Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill

7895 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lunch Carnitas$8.99
More about Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

the 1201 market place

1201 River Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about the 1201 market place
Consumer pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRAISED BRISKET TACO$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
KOREAN STEAK BURRITO$11.00
crunchy vegetables, pickled cucumber, spicy vinaigrette
PORK CARNITAS TACO$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)
More about Zombie Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Louisville

Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston