Louisville seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Louisville

Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
House Salad$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
Lasagna$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
Seafood Lady image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Lady

601 E Jefferson St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seafood Tacos Trio$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Made from scratch, 8 blended season, peppers, onions and angel hair pasta with your choice of meat.
Chee- Sea Fries$12.99
More about Seafood Lady
Seafood Lady image

 

Seafood Lady

3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Combo$47.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 4
sides topped with Seafood lady sauce and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
Half Shrimp Combo$21.00
Jumbo shrimp (fried or cajun) & 2 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
Half Combo$23.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 2 sides topped with Seafood Lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
More about Seafood Lady
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Petal Salad$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Vegetarian Burger$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
Southern Bell Burger$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Del Frisco's image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Del Frisco's

101 Whittington Parkway, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Potato$9.00
Butter, Sour Cream, Chives, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
*Chateaubriand for Two$110.00
More about Del Frisco's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Louisville

Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston