Louisville seafood restaurants you'll love
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
|House Salad
|$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
|Lasagna
|$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
More about Napa River Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Manicotti
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Seafood Lady
SEAFOOD
Seafood Lady
601 E Jefferson St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Seafood Tacos Trio
|$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
|Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Made from scratch, 8 blended season, peppers, onions and angel hair pasta with your choice of meat.
|Chee- Sea Fries
|$12.99
More about Seafood Lady
Seafood Lady
3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville
|Popular items
|Full Combo
|$47.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 4
sides topped with Seafood lady sauce and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
|Half Shrimp Combo
|$21.00
Jumbo shrimp (fried or cajun) & 2 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
|Half Combo
|$23.00
Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 2 sides topped with Seafood Lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Crispy Petal Salad
|$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
|Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
|Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles
|$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Vegetarian Burger
|$15.99
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
|Southern Bell Burger
|$16.99
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun