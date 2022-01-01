Louisville sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Louisville

Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Spring Roll$5.95
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Egg Roll$7.50
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry$11.50
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Spring Roll$5.95
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Egg Roll$5.75
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
More about Simply Thai
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunch Munch Roll$9.95
SPICY CRAB W/COOKED SHRIMP & TEMPURA FLAKES ON TOP WITH SPICY MAYO
Filet Mignon$23.95
U.S. CHOICE TENDERLOIN STEAK
Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
JUICY BONELESS CHICKEN WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about White Buddha
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Playboy Roll$14.00
Tempura ship, spicy crab, avocado; topped with fresh tuna, crunch, massage; with eel, Japanese mayo and furikake
Crunch Much Roll$13.00
Spicy crab, cucumber inside; topped with shrimp, crunch; eel & wasabi sauce
Red Dragon Roll$12.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado inside; topped with crab, crunch, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion
Chicken Hibachi$17.00
Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Spring Roll$6.00
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

