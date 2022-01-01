Louisville sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Louisville
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Popular items
|Loaded Fried Rice
|$11.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
|Spring Roll
|$5.95
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
|Egg Roll
|$7.50
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
More about White Buddha
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Popular items
|Crunch Munch Roll
|$9.95
SPICY CRAB W/COOKED SHRIMP & TEMPURA FLAKES ON TOP WITH SPICY MAYO
|Filet Mignon
|$23.95
U.S. CHOICE TENDERLOIN STEAK
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.95
JUICY BONELESS CHICKEN WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Playboy Roll
|$14.00
Tempura ship, spicy crab, avocado; topped with fresh tuna, crunch, massage; with eel, Japanese mayo and furikake
|Crunch Much Roll
|$13.00
Spicy crab, cucumber inside; topped with shrimp, crunch; eel & wasabi sauce
|Red Dragon Roll
|$12.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado inside; topped with crab, crunch, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Popular items
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion
|Chicken Hibachi
|$17.00
Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
|Spring Roll
|$6.00