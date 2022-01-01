Butchertown restaurants you'll love
More about Pizza Lupo
PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS
Pizza Lupo
1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
|Sting Like a Bee
|$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
|Milk & Honey
|$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
More about The Grales
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Honey Bee Latte
|$6.00
double espresso, local honey, steamed milk, cinnamon, local bee pollen
|Biscuit & Gravy
|$12.00
scratch biscuit, country sausage, sage, maple syrup, fried egg
|Ugly Frittata
|$13.00
crispy potatoes, peppers, caramelized onion, creme fraiche, chives.
More about Butchertown Grocery Bakery
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
743 E Main Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$6.00
valrhona chocolate
|Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie
|$3.00
bourbon barrel smoked demerara
More about Gold Bar Louisville
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Gold Bar Louisville
1601 Story Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cheesy Gold Fries
|$7.00
Fries topped with our house vegan cheese. Get them, even if you’re not vegan.
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Vegan seitan chicken sandwich. Please specify in the Special Instructions which sauce you would like.
|Gold Wings
|$12.00
House smoked wings, fried to perfection