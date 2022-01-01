Butchertown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Butchertown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Butchertown restaurants

Pizza Lupo image

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Pizza Lupo

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Szechuan Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$16.00
Szechuan peppercorn & chili breaded wings, fried crisp and topped with house chili crisp (spicy) or without (mild) comes with a side of ranch
Sting Like a Bee$23.00
Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
Milk & Honey$24.00
cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano
The Grales image

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bee Latte$6.00
double espresso, local honey, steamed milk, cinnamon, local bee pollen
Biscuit & Gravy$12.00
scratch biscuit, country sausage, sage, maple syrup, fried egg
Ugly Frittata$13.00
crispy potatoes, peppers, caramelized onion, creme fraiche, chives.
Butchertown Grocery Bakery image

 

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

743 E Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
valrhona chocolate
Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie$3.00
bourbon barrel smoked demerara
Gold Bar Louisville image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Gold Bar Louisville

1601 Story Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Gold Fries$7.00
Fries topped with our house vegan cheese. Get them, even if you’re not vegan.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Vegan seitan chicken sandwich. Please specify in the Special Instructions which sauce you would like.
Gold Wings$12.00
House smoked wings, fried to perfection
