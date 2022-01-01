Cheeseburgers in
Butchertown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
No reviews yet
Gralehaus Cheeseburger
$14.00
double smash, american cheese, pickles, onions, haus sauce
More about The Grales
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Gold Bar Louisville
1601 Story Ave, Louisville
Avg 4.5
(19 reviews)
Cheeseburger
$9.00
Single patty
More about Gold Bar Louisville
