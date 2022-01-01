Clifton restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
Popular items
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese Burger
$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
Tavern Burger
$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
French Toast
$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
Biscuits & Gravy
$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs