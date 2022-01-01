Clifton restaurants you'll love

Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Must-try Clifton restaurants

Hilltop Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese Burger$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
Tavern Burger$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
Morning Fork image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
French Toast$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
the 1201 market place

1201 River Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
