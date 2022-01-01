Angus burgers in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve angus burgers
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Angus Burger
|$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Angus Burger
|$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Hammerheads
921 Swan St, Louisville
|PRIME ANGUS BURGER
|$13.00
ANGUS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SUN-DRIED TOMATO MAYO, GREENS, TOMATO, ON A POTATO BUN