Angus burgers in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve angus burgers

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Burger$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Burger$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
More about Wild Eggs
Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRIME ANGUS BURGER$13.00
ANGUS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SUN-DRIED TOMATO MAYO, GREENS, TOMATO, ON A POTATO BUN
More about Hammerheads
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Burger$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
More about Wild Eggs

