Avocado toast in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve avocado toast

Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$16.00
Wheatberry Toast, Mashed Avocado, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Poached Medium Eggs, Fresh Fruit
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Galaxie

732 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.00
smashed avocado with pico de gallo, arugula, and feta served on our toasted signature flatbread tortilla.
More about Galaxie

