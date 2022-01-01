Avocado toast in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Superchefs - Louisville
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Wheatberry Toast, Mashed Avocado, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Poached Medium Eggs, Fresh Fruit
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit