Bacon cheeseburgers in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
House ground beef and bacon, tomato jam, caramelized red onion, American cheese, Pop's pickles, shredded lettuce, foie gras aioli, toasted brioche bun
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Good Ole Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Bacon Breakfast Burger
|$16.99
Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg
|Good Ole Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$14.00
Grilled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and our signature Granville sauce.
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 S 4th Street, Louisville
|Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens