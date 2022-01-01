Bacon cheeseburgers in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
House ground beef and bacon, tomato jam, caramelized red onion, American cheese, Pop's pickles, shredded lettuce, foie gras aioli, toasted brioche bun
More about Napa River Grill
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Good Ole Bacon Burger$16.99
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
e8aaabfe-e670-4bef-b874-f7016ffa1468 image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Breakfast Burger$16.99
Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg
Good Ole Bacon Burger$16.99
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
Grilled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and our signature Granville sauce.
More about Granville Pub
CC's Low Carb Kitchen image

 

CC's Low Carb Kitchen

800 S 4th Street, Louisville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen
About Time Bar and Grill image

 

About Time Bar and Grill

12406 Lagrange Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Fresh patty layered with cheese of choice, topped with crisp bacon. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo. Comes with chips.
Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
More about About Time Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston