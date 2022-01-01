Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve beef salad

White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo - Beef & Broccoli bowl, spring rolls and salad$12.95
Beef and Broccoli Bowl Combo
Includes 2 spring rolls and Salad
More about White Buddha
Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Beef Salad$11.75
Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Beef Salad$11.75
Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce
More about Simply Thai

