Beef short ribs in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve beef short ribs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Black Vinegar Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$49.00
roasted garlic potatoes, tuscan kale, & caramelized onions / frondosa farms mushroom demiglace / dressed frisée
DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive
6915 Southside Drive, Louisville
|Korean Beef Short Rib
|$6.00
|E7. Korean Beef Short Ribs with Rice
|$10.00
Korean beef short ribs and rice. Garnished with cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots and fish sauce.