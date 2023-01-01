Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve beef short ribs

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Vinegar Braised Beef Short Ribs$49.00
roasted garlic potatoes, tuscan kale, & caramelized onions / frondosa farms mushroom demiglace / dressed frisée
More about The Fat Lamb
Banner pic

 

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Beef Short Rib$6.00
E7. Korean Beef Short Ribs with Rice$10.00
Korean beef short ribs and rice. Garnished with cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots and fish sauce.
More about DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive
Item pic

 

Dasha Barbours - 217 East Main Street

217 East Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Short Rib & Grits with a Demi Glaze on top$40.00
Braised Beef Short Rib & Grits with a Demi Glaze on top
More about Dasha Barbours - 217 East Main Street

