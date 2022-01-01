Black bean burgers in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made patty with pickled butternut slaw, chimichurri mayo, shredded lettuce and queso fresco, potato. Served with french fries
More about Chef Shaq Kitchen
Chef Shaq Kitchen
612 South 5th Street, louisville
|Black Bean Bean Burger
|$12.00
Black bean burger dressed in lettuce, tomato, and onions on a crosscut bun served with fries
More about Home Run Burger - Hurstbourne
Home Run Burger - Hurstbourne
2723 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
|Black Bean Vegan Burger
|$5.74