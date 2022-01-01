Boneless wings in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve boneless wings
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Handspun in your choice of sauce or plain
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Derby City Pizza Co.
2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain