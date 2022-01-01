Boneless wings in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
3 Boneless Wings Combo image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Boneless Wing Basket image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Boneless 10 Wings image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
10pc Boneless Wings$10.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Boneless Wing Basket image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
12 Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Handspun in your choice of sauce or plain
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
12 Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.79
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
12 Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
12 Boneless Wings image

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Hand spun in your choice of sauce or plain
More about Derby City Pizza Co.

Map

