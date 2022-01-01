Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery image

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D1. SPECIAL BOURBON CHICKEN & RICE OR NOODLES$14.95
Grilled Bourbon chicken ,rice , egg shrimps , lettuce, cucumber, sour vegetables, peanut, fish sauce
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
Item pic

 

The Joy Luck - East End

1285 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Chicken$16.00
Sweet tangy bourbon glazed on sliced chicken thigh, served with salad
More about The Joy Luck - East End
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG REG BOURBON CHICKEN$24.54
SM THIN BOURBON CHICKEN$12.99
SM REG BOURBON CHICKEN$14.49
More about Hideout Pizzaria

