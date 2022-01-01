Brisket in Louisville

South End BBQ image

 

South End BBQ

8610 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$9.49
More about South End BBQ
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
FDKY Barbecue image

 

FDKY Barbecue

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Meal$14.00
More about FDKY Barbecue
Smoked Brisket Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Tacos$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
Goodwood 101 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 101

636 East Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.99
brisket, pickled red onion, texas toast
More about Goodwood 101
Restaurant banner

 

Back Deck BBQ

801 W. Kenwood Drive, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Dinner$20.00
More about Back Deck BBQ
Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$14.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
BRAISED BRISKET TACO$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
More about Zombie Taco

