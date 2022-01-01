Brisket in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve brisket
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
smoked brisket, Noche mole, avocado,
grilled onion, cilantro, choice of salsa and mole
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 101
636 East Main St, Louisville
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.99
brisket, pickled red onion, texas toast
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 Sides
|$14.50
TACOS
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|BRAISED BRISKET TACO
|$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)